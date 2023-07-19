The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce celebrated Vanilla Cottage with an open house and ribbon cutting on July 10. This family-owned small business offers the best smelling soaps, bath bombs and room sprays. They are located at 332 W. Main St. in Hallsville.
PHOTOS: Hallsville chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Vanilla Cottage
- Special to the News Messenger
