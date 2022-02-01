Local fathers had the opportunity to spend some time with their favorite girls on Friday for the second annual Date with Dad event hosted at Joe Pine Coffee Co.
Owner Stacey Splawn said that the event is a way for the coffee shop to offer something fun for the community to do, while promoting spending time with family.
“We try to offer a lot of family-focused events, where people can come by and spend time with the people they love,” Splawn said, “That’s really important to us.”
The event was sold out, with 25 dad and daughter pairs registered to participate. This year’s event featured a number of activates for dads and daughters, including a box with fresh cupcakes with decorating supplies for them to create together.
Additionally, East Texas Flower Truck was on site during the event to offer fresh flowers for dads and their daughters to pick out for their date.
Splawn said that the father-daughter duos were also able to get their pictures taken by Hilary Hope, of Hilary Hope Photography. Hope did a mini photoshoot for each dad and daughter pair in front of the flower truck.
“We have a lot of fun things for them to do together, just as a way to encourage them to come out and spend some time together,” she said.
The coffee shop is located on South Washington Street in downtown Marshall and offers a wide variety of local events throughout the year for community members to enjoy.
Splawn said that the shop’s next planned event is its fifth annual Galentine’s Day celebration, planned for Feb. 10.
“This is probably our biggest event every year, we usually have a lot of cool vendors and people to come out and enjoy the evening with your friends,” Splawn said.