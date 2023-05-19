Marshall Manor celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week on Monday, May 15 at their facility. Established in 1967 by AHCA, National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) celebrates the essential role that skilled nursing care centers play in providing high quality 24-hour nursing care to millions of America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. This year’s NSNCW theme—Cultivating Kindness—is inspired by the many acts of kindness that happen in skilled nursing care centers every day. NSNCW runs through May 20.

