Twenty eight people attended the 2022 Piney Cemetery annual meeting on June 11.
Officers for the next year are Billy Ridgeway, president; Richard Ridgeway, vice-president; Patricia Harber, secretary-treasurer; and Sonya Prewitt, assistant secretary-treasurer.
Trustees are Evelyn Anderson, Ada Jackson, Henry Jackson, Everett Oney, Roger Perkins and Dennis Ridgeway. Alternate trustees are Kelli Arnold and Sherry Echols.
Business included the reading of the minutes, treasurer’s report and a memorial for those buried in the cemetery since the last annual meeting as well as the condition of the cemetery grounds and ways to improve.
Changes in the bylaws were made to encourage more participation by those elected as officers and trustees.
The next board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on June 3, 2023 at the cemetery. The annual meeting will be at 10 a.m. on the second, Saturday June 10, 2023, followed by “dinner on the grounds.”