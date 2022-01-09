Marshall’s newest Christmas attraction, Piney Park, touted a great first season open, pulling in both local and out-of-town guests throughout their first month.
“Our demographics were really where we wanted them to be. We got a lot of people from the area and people traveling from Louisiana, which for us just solidifies that this is an attraction that was desired here, that there’s a place for it here,” said Natalie Stanley, with Piney Park.
Stanley said that the business considered the first season as a success, with guests visiting from East Texas and Shreveport, as well as from farther away cities such as Texarkana and Fort Worth.
“As word got out, we did get to see more and more guests coming from farther away, and those visits started at the end of the season,” she said.
Additionally, Stanley said that the businesses online reviews and in person compliments were all very positive.
“We had a lot of feedback, and really all of it was good,” she said.
The park’s first season officially opened on Nov. 18 and ran throughout December until Jan. 1.
Stanley said that the business worked with the city of Marshall throughout the holiday season to coordinate a trolley between the park and the city’s Wonderland of Lights attraction in downtown Marshall.
“It was the city’s idea, and they coordinated the whole thing,” Stanley said, “There was two different pick up locations downtown, and it was just a way for people to go from downtown to Piney Park, or vice versa, without having to drive.”
With a successful first season under their belts, Stanley said that the park is making plans to add different elements to its facilities before opening back up later this year.
She said that expansions to the parking lot, to cut down on wait times to park during busy days, as well as additional children and adult activities, are all expected to be added before the park opens back up to the public.
“Even with our huge parking lot, on our busiest days we did have lines backed up for a while waiting to get in,” Stanley said. “We are going to just about double the size of our lot to prevent that from happening again if we can.”
The business is planning to host its first Fall Festival this year, which will kick off in September and run through Halloween.
Stanley said that the park is planning a spooky trail walk, as well as other creepy Halloween activities including a potential haunted house.
More details on the festivities planned for the event, and the exact dates of the Fall Festival this year will be made available through the parks website at www.pineypark.com.