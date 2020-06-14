Those small businesses looking to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan have until June 30 to do so.
“Every eligible small business and sole proprietor in Upshur, Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Marion and Panola Counties that needs a loan to recover from this economic crisis should be encouraged to apply as soon as possible,” UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center Director Day Shelmire stated in an email.
“Banks have made over 4.5 million SBA guaranteed PPP loans over the past two months. This monumental accomplishment is truly amazing, and we are already seeing the positive effects in the economy. The business advisors of the UT Tyler-Longview SBDC are available to answer questions, help with applications and introduce applicants to PPP lenders,” he said.
Currently, there is still $130 billion available to small businesses. Eligible participants include small businesses, sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals, nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations and tribal business concerns.
Loan terms are two years at a 1 percent maximum interest rate. Loans can be used to pay for payroll costs, group healthcare benefits, employee salaries, commissioners of similar compensations, rent and utilities.
For more information, contact the UT Tyler-Longview SBDC at 903-757-5857 or email dshelmire@uttyler@edu.