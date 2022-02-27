Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the People edition of Progress.
Christina Cocek Anderson loves the Marshall community, and it shows.
From spearheading annual celebrations of veterans and emergency service officials to her preservation efforts as a member of the Historical Courthouse Endowment Board to her championing of railway service to her devotion to multimedia projects, Christina infuses all of her passions to make Marshall a better place, for all people.
“I’m very grateful for the volunteer spirit that is strong in our community,” Anderson said. “In thinking back on the many community-related projects on which I’ve worked — and many of these are projects on which I’ve worked with my husband, Richard — there is always the keen focus on sustainability.
“Whether it’s renovating and developing The Marshall Grand, working on the restoration of the1901 Courthouse and building a strong endowment to ensure its ongoing preservation in perpetuity, creating a strong structure for an organization’s fundraising and board of directors like with the Marshall Depot, or similar work, I believe one of the most important aspects of a project to focus on is sustainability,” she said. “We are not just building for now or finding a solution for now; We are building and solving problems that will help our community sustain long into the future.”
The Foundation
Anderson’s love for history, community and advocacy was embedded in her as a child, growing up in her native Houston with her parents and three older siblings.
“In school, I was involved not only in academics but also very involved in band and orchestra and Girl Scouts,” Anderson shared. “My mother particularly instilled in me a deep reverence for the importance of knowing and learning from history, of being civic-minded and keeping informed about current events.”
It was her mother who also instilled in her a “girl power” spirit, which motivated her to blaze trails in various aspects of her life.
“I was the first female sports editor for both my junior and senior high school newspapers, and I was the first female assistant drum major and drum major in both junior and senior highs,” Anderson recalled.
She was able to showcase the creative side of her as a member of the Rice University Marching Owl Band, affectionately known as the “MOB,” which performed innovative half-time shows, and also as drum major for her high school, Waltrip, where she devised a similar fun-filled halftime show.
“I’ve been blessed with a loving family, modest upbringing, with my parents teaching many lessons to last a lifetime such as always tell the truth, be kind, be helpful to others, work hard, go to the mat for what’s right every time, excel but be humble and never showboat, make the world a better place, treat everyone equally, play fair, be just, be thrifty, don’t waste, go shopping in your closet, and never live beyond your means,” said Anderson.
Following high school, Anderson attended the University of Illinois on scholarship for applied music as a French horn player. After changing majors, she transferred to the University of Texas at Austin and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree from UT’s School of Communications, with an emphasis in radio, television and film.
“During my years in Austin, before and after graduation, I was a reporter for Austin’s NBC affiliate, KTVV, which was one of those early jobs in one’s life that hones your skills and put them to the test since you were expected to show initiative and shoot, write and produce the coverage of the news stories, often on your own,” she shared.
From Austin, Anderson’s career took her to Los Angeles, where she then worked in the film, television and theater industries. While in Los Angeles, she was hired, in the early ‘90s, as a founder of the Galef Institute, a nonprofit public school reform foundation. Anderson was recruited because of her career focus in the arts and humanities. For the Galef Institute, she served as senior writer and editor of the arts-infused, history-centered curriculum initiative dubbed “Different Ways of Knowing,” which saw vast success across the country.
“Because of the great success of this initiative in hundreds of elementary schools nationwide, The Galef Institute was given a $13 million grant by the U.S. Department of Education in the late 1990s to scale up the elementary curriculum and teacher training to the middle school grades,” Anderson shared. “I became the director of curriculum writing and design of the Galef Institute’s national Middle School project, which was the top-ranked comprehensive school reform initiative with the U.S. Department of Education at that time.
“UCLA and University of Kentucky carried out longitudinal studies to study the effectiveness of this curriculum and teacher training program, and findings showed that our students not only scored higher on test scores but also showed significant improvement in critical thinking, reading comprehension, student engagement, motivation, collaboration and other strengths,” she said.
The program’s success is one of the most proud moments in her career as it not only taught students how to read, but how to think critically.
“I was very proud of the work of my colleagues and I on Different Ways of Knowing and how it improved teaching and student learning,” said Anderson.
Her work in history education with the Galef Institute still resonates today as she was recently hired to be a legislative liaison in Washington. D.C. for the nonprofit National Council for History Education (NCHE).
“In recent years, history has been taught less and less in the classrooms nationwide. My job was to advocate on Capitol Hill to members of Congress for funding for the inclusion of more rigorous history and civics in student learning,” said Anderson. “I had the great honor to work with some of the most highly-respected historians and writers in America in connection with this my work with NCHE, including David McCullough, Theodore K. Rabb, Byron Hollingshead and others.
In connection with NCHE, Anderson spearheaded two “Make History Strong in our Schools” events in the Mike Mansfield Room of the U.S. Capitol, in collaboration with Sen. Kennedy, Sen. Byrd, the Library of Congress and Colonial Williamsburg.
Building a Community
Locally, Anderson is involved with many endeavors and often works hand-in-hand with her husband, Richard, whom she met in the ‘90s during a trip to Marshall for a writing and research project on Caddo Lake.
“I still worked in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. after Richard and I were married in 1997. I would spend two weeks in LA or traveling to Galef schools throughout the nation to work with teachers and students,” shared Anderson. “I would spend the other two weeks of each month in Marshall, writing.”
After the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks, the trajectory of her life changed forever, as well as the life of her husband, who had always shown his devotion to the community not only in public office as county judge and state senator, but through various volunteer efforts as well.
“The attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001 forever changed countless lives and the life of our nation,” said Anderson. “When 9/11 happened, our involvement in our community intensified even more.”
“On the morning of Sept. 11, I was scheduled to fly out of Los Angeles airport (LAX) to return home to Marshall. As I arrived at the LAX terminal, due to the horrific attacks on the East Coast, all flights were cancelled. I was very fortunate to be able to find a rental car to drive the 1,500 miles home to Marshall,” she shared. “When I got home, Richard and I sat on the back porch to discuss what we needed to do to help our country since it was in such a state of need. We discussed many avenues but kept coming back to two words — build community.”
“Though we had been very involved in our community prior, we felt that if we could work to strengthen our own community and then all communities could knit their strengths together, then our nation would be stronger together,” said Anderson. “We still feel that way.”
Honors
Anderson’s volunteerism and dedication to the community has earned her many accolades.
As chair of Marshall’s All-America City campaign, Anderson led the city in placing as a finalist for two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015. The city not only placed as a finalist in 2015, but brought home the National Civic League’s All-America City Award for the first time in almost 40 years.
In recognition for her transportation advocacy, she was honored with a regional award, in 2019, for her work as chair of the East Texas Council of Government’s EasTexConnects transportation steering committee. Among her accomplishments, at the time, ETCOG praised her work teaming with Amtrak to lead the first Interconnectivity Day in 2012 to “demonstrate the feasibility of transporting veterans from Longview to the VA Hospital in Dallas.” Anderson was also recognized for launching GoVet, which works through Amtrak, GoBus and Longview Transit to get East Texas veterans to their doctor’s appointments at the VA hospital in Shreveport.
In 2017, the Andersons were presented the highest civilian honor given by Amtrak, the President’s Service & Safety Award “Champion of the Rails,” at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Besides their contributions to rail travel, Anderson said another civic project she’s proud to have been a part of is the renovation of the historic Hotel Marshall, which she worked on with her husband and their business partners Jerry and Judy Cargill. The building was changed to the Marshall Grand, an event venue, before being gifted to East Texas University for its school of nursing.
“With regard to our work with our partners, Jerry and Judy Cargill on the Hotel Marshall renovation project, throughout our work on the project, we sought to find a development plan for the renovated property that would not only be beneficial for our community now but also generations to come,” shared Anderson. “We sought a plan that would ensure continued improvement and preservation over time so that the building would never go into disrepair again and would be a hub of activity to assist our community’s growth and quality of life.”
“Our focus never changed from that, and we believe that the Marshall Grand stands as a testament of what our community can accomplish by working together — hundreds of contributors, the City of Marshall, MEDCO, MDDC (Marshall Downtown Development Corporation) — to remedy this blighted condition in our downtown and assist our community’s collective efforts to revitalize downtown,” said Anderson. “We will always be grateful for this collaborative effort.”
“We did it because it needed to be done. Our community needed it to be done,” she added.
Anderson said making the decision to gift the renovated Marshall Grand to ETBU to house a medical school was a decision that she and her partners are grateful to have made.
“We continue to be very grateful to Dr. Blackburn and his amazing team for the extraordinary work they have done to create the beautiful and No. 1 School of Nursing in the renovated historic property,” she said.
For Anderson, volunteering has been a labor of love, something she’s thoroughly enjoyed over the more than 20 years of serving in the East Texas community.
“I’m a strong advocate for volunteerism and for volunteer professionals. I believe that, often, volunteers bring the same effective skill set to the table as those who are paid for a job,” said Anderson. “In fact, I think that sometimes certain ‘dream big’ kind of projects that help a community move forward would not be able to be done without volunteers.”