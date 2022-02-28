Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the People edition of Progress.
Dr. Tracy Andrus has dedicated his life, and good fortune, to the betterment of his community through his professional career, his work with the Tracy Andrus Foundation and as the pastor of Edward’s Chapel Baptist Church.
However, good fortune was not something that Andrus was born with. Rather, it’s something that he has spent his life working hard for.
“If you work hard, you never really work a day in your life,” Andrus said.
In fact, back in 1991, Andrus was sentenced to 57 years in prison in both Shreveport as well as Texarkana and Houston for what he described as check kiting, as well as failure to return a rental car on time.
Andrus served three years of his sentence and was released in 1994.
He eventually received a full executive pardon from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2019 and has been recommended for a full executive pardon by the Texas Pardon Board in the state of Texas. Dr. Andrus’ pardon is currently sitting on the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, allegedly awaiting his signature.
“Whether I get the pardon or not, it doesn’t matter too much to me, I know what I have done with my life in the last 27 years,” Andrus said.
After being released, Andrus focused on his academic studies and eventually receiving a doctorate in juvenile justice from Prairie View A&M University. He was reportedly the first African-American in the United States to earn the degree back in 2005.
Andrus worked his way to his current position as director of the Lee P. Brown Criminal Justice Institute at Wiley College, where he has served for 16 years.
He is also the owner of Andrus Construction and has served as pastor of Edward’s Chapel Baptist Church since 2008.
“God has truly offered his blessings to us,” Andrus said, “He has blessed us so much in what we do.”
Even with the hard work that lead to his success, Andrus and his family were not shielded from tragedy. The family lost a daughter, Heather Mouton, to a domestic violence dispute in 2018, in Crowley, Louisiana.
All of the struggles and tragedy that Andrus and his family have faced in their lives shines through the work that he does, both through Wiley College’s Criminal Justice Program, but also directly through the Tracy Andrus Foundation.
The foundation has a wide range of programs that they offer to the community and that assist in almost every aspect of someone’s life to help end poverty, homelessness, hunger, domestic violence and more in East Texas.
Andrus said that his time in prison inspired him to continue to assist ex convicts and felons in getting work, finding housing, and even with job certification to be sure that barriers are removed for everyone who has a criminal record.
The foundation currently offers training certification programs in construction, culinary arts and more, with hopes to expand education opportunities in the future for the community.
Andrus said that many of those who are able to receive their construction certification have a job opportunity awaiting them immediately with Andrus Construction, which he hopes to keep active, building houses and other properties to continue to offer many jobs.
“It’s all about keeping us building, because it keeps everyone working and you know what they say about idle hands,” Andrus said, “But really, the need for crime and other issues goes away when you have a paycheck you worked hard for to take home every night.”
Additionally, the foundation has created a number of Heather Houses, which are safe houses designed to assist and house women facing domestic violence in the area. The homes were a project that Andrus began just five months after his daughter’s death, using his mourning to bring about change in the community.
The foundation has also successfully created the only shelter in Marshall, with 12 beds available for un-homed community members to utilize as needed.
The shelter is located in the old jail building at 303 W. Burleson St., which Andrus purchased and converted into a shelter, complete with a community room with a washer and dryer, kitchen area with food and utensils, a full shower and bathroom area, and even a closet where community members can go to grab free outfits.
Along with this wide range of services, the foundation also offers rental assistance and mortgage assistance to those who have fallen behind in their bills.
Additionally, the program is in the process of creating a day care center in the building across the street from the foundations current officer.
Andrus said that he was able to purchase the building, and is in the process of working through certifications before the day care center will open later this year.
“That way, we can help with childcare too, we can help a family drop off their little one at the day care center, and drop them off and pick them up from work too if they don’t have transportation,” Andrus said.
Andrus said that the key to all of these programs, and the goal of his organization is to follow what he calls the “holistic approach,” which caters to every aspect of a human being to help overcome any range of barriers.
“You can’t worry about work on an empty stomach, and you can’t show up for a job interview or for school in unwashed clothes,” Andrus said, “We offer people everything from a place to live, clothes on their body, and even now a place for their dogs if they have one.”
The holistic approach also includes hiring a number of community members who come to the foundation looking for services as employees that help continue the foundation’s mission through driving the transportation buses, working managing the shelter or helping out with Andrus Construction.
“What God has done for us, it is very extraordinary; without God’s help we wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” Andrus said, “I am grateful to the community, to the City of Marshall and for Harrison County in their continued support for the work that we do.”