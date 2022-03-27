Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the Industry edition of Progress.
Thanks to an ordinance amendment passed by Marshall City Council in August 2021, Marshall’s downtown can expect the opening of two new, previously prohibited businesses soon: The Caddo Distillery Company and the Rueggenbach Brewing Company.
Both businesses are currently working on the renovations stages of their projects. They are both are owned by Marshall natives.
Micro-breweries and distilleries were previously not allowed by city code in the downtown area. The city’s previous Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell presented an amendment to council in August 2021 to change this.
The amendment officially added allowances for permits to be issued in the downtown area for micro-breweries, distilleries and wineries. Now, less than a year later, two such businesses are making their homes here in Marshall, bringing new jobs and economic growth to the area.
Community members can expect to see products from the new Caddo Distillery Company in Marshall being sold before the start of the Wonderland of Lights festival this year.
Owner Scott Carlile said that the business is in the process of getting its micro-distillery up and running, as well as beginning renovations on the buildings located at 305 and 307 N. Washington Ave.
The business has plans to host its own micro-distillery, which Carlile said will have full equipment and be producing the company’s own bourbon by the end of the year.
Additionally, in the adjacent building, the business plans to create a restaurant, bar, dining area and event space, which will likely open in 2023.
“The building is the old JC Penny Department Store building, and it has a lot of history,” Carlile said, “We have plans to connect it to the building next door to create our final product.”
He said that a gift shop with the company’s products and other items will be under construction this year as well, with plans to open — along with the bourbon being sold to local distributors — later this year.
The restaurant and event space will offer a stage, where Carlile said the business hopes to create an additional event venue, as well as a space available to rent for private parties and events.
Additionally, Carlile said that when the restaurant and bar open, the business has a plan to partner with local restaurateurs to offer a rotating menu, bringing in new chefs during different times of the year.
“This way we can offer Mexican food during part of the time, maybe catfish during catfish season, and then it’s a very low risk for a restaurateur to come in here and use our space, and our full kitchen, for a percentage of the sales each night,” Carlile said.
Additional plans for the business include hosting outdoor events in its newly acquired parking lot, as well as pop-up stands and other community events, according to Carlile.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Marshall community, I’m from here and my family is from here, so it’s wonderful to continue to grow our business here too,” Carlile said.
Also making its way to downtown Marshall this year is the Rueggenbach Brewing Company, owned by Marshall native Texas Reugg and his wife Shana Reugg.
The new company is planned to start construction in its building, located at 108 W. Houston St., in April this year, with hopes to open the business officially by Fall 2022.
Reugg said that he grew up for part of his childhood in the Marshall area and moved back to East Texas with his wife to raise their family.
Opening a brewery has been a dream of Reugg’s for over a decade, since he started creating his own craft beers.
“I found the building when I was in Marshall at Pietro’s talking with Joseph (Filippazzo), and I told him I was interested in opening a brewery, and he knew the owners of this building and just thought it would be the perfect space for it,” Reugg said.
After Filippazzo showed Reugg the building, he said he started making plans, working with the local Small Business Development Center, and eventually with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation, to secure purchasing the property and creating a business plan to move forward.
The old building is in a dilapidated state, though it carries significant local historical value since it was identified as the first fire station in Marshall: the Salamander Volunteer Fire Company, chartered on Dec. 1, 1871.
For these reasons, MEDCO and its Director Rush Harris got involved in the project, making the Reuggenbach Brewing Company the first business to participate in the organization’s new Certificate of Occupancy Grant Program.
“The people of Marshall have been so amazing, the city, MEDCO, the SBDC, everyone we have worked with has been so helpful and supportive of what we are doing,” Reugg said.
The new business will feature three separate levels when construction is complete, with the first level the brewery area, which Reugg said will offer comfortable seating options for the community to enjoy.
“It will be a lot like a coffee house vibe; we really want to set ourselves apart because we are a brewery and not a bar,” he said.
The second level will offer a large open space for events, complete with office space and even a potential bed and breakfast area. Additionally on the third floor, Ruegg said that the business plans to complete an outdoor lounge area with a stage for live music.
“It really is the perfect location; with a rooftop bar it’ll be right over the courthouse,” he said.
The business will plan to brew and sell its own craft beer, including a wide range of products from light blond ales to coffee ales and dark beers. Additionally, Ruegg said that the business plans to sell hard seltzer for non-beer drinkers, as well as potentially brew their own non-alcoholic root beers as well, offering something for everyone.
Community members can keep up with the new business by following their website at www.rueggenbach.com.