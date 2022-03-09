Prysmian Group has named a new plant director for its Marshall location, also known as General Cable.
David Cooper assumed the role on Feb. 21. The Marshall plant has over 410 employees and a million square feet.
“I’m excited to join the world leader in the cable industry and looking forward to leading its largest plant,” said Cooper. “The Marshal Plant plays an integral part in the success of Prysmian, and I’m very humbled by the opportunity to lead a great team of people we have in Marshall”.
The Marshall facility produces low voltage insulated, bare aluminum transmission and distribution cables for power utility customers. Prysmian has plans to expand the facility, increasing production by another 35 percent by spring 2023. The expansion will also add an additional 75 employees in 2022.
“David brings years of senior manufacturing leadership experience including executive positions with a private equity startup company as well as with Nexans cable,” said Daniel Blais, Prysmian vice president of Power Distribution Operations. “I am confident David lead Marshall to its fullest potential in line with our current investment plan for this facility.”
Prysmian’s
North American operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers and 6 R&D centers. In his leadership position, Cooper will be accountable for managing all phases of Marshall’s operations. Prysmian will release more details on the expansion in the coming months, including employment information for the new positions.
Cooper holds a bachelor’s degree in nuclear physics from Mississippi State University and an MBA from Millsaps College, Else School of Management in Jackson, Mississippi. He and his wife will be relocating from Arkansas.