Prysmian Group will host a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South in Marshall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The hiring event is free and open to the public. Candidates will have the opportunity to learn more about Prysmian Group and the available employment opportunities within the company, including open positions as machine operators, forklift drivers, quality technicians and maintenance technicians.
This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s groundbreaking for a $50 million investment and expansion project at their Marshall facility, formerly known as General Cable, in June 2022. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer 2023 and will expand the Marshall facility to over one million square feet and create 75 new positions, including machine operators, logistics and skilled trades.
“As we build toward the completion of our expansion here in Marshall, we are looking to hire candidates excited to start their careers with Prysmian Group,” said Chelsea Ratcliff, PHR, Marshall human resources manager, Prysmian Group North America. “We are committed to boosting our local Harrison County community, both by hiring locally and by contributing to the economic growth of our region. We look forward to meeting these potential new team members at Wednesday’s job fair.”
Prysmian Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE), offering an inclusive, team-based work environment with competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits, including medical, dental, life insurance, retirement savings options, generous paid time off and bonus incentives.
Candidates seeking employment should come prepared with copies of an up-to-date resume and two forms of identification. Candidates may be interviewed and hired on the spot during the event for jobs with pay ranging from $16-24 per hour.
To learn more about the available job opportunities, text MARSHALL to (866) 745-6271, call (903) 938-8151 or visit Prysmian’s careers page.