Prysmian Group, the world leader in the wire and cable industry, will host a job fair on April 4 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South in Marshall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The hiring event is free and open to the public. Candidates will learn more about Prysmian Group and available employment opportunities within the company, including open positions as supervisors, machine operators, forklift drivers, quality technicians, maintenance technicians and engineering technicians.
In June, Prysmian broke ground on a $50 million investment and expansion project in Marshall. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer 2023, expands the Marshall facility to over a million square feet and creates 75 new positions. This hiring event supports Prysmian’s phased approach to filling the newly added positions.
“We are excited to host another job fair here in Marshall and connect with candidates who are excited to start a career with Prysmian Group,” said Chelsea Ratcliff, PHR, Marshall human resources manager, Prysmian Group North America. “Tuesday’s event is a great opportunity to meet some of our staff and explore jobs right here in Harrison County. We look forward to adding new team members to our talented workforce as we continue contributing to the economic growth of Marshall and our surrounding community.”
Formerly General Cable, Prysmian Group’s more than 50-year legacy as a major employer in Harrison County has helped drive economic growth in the region. With more than 400 employees, the Marshall facility is Prysmian Group’s largest plant in North America, manufacturing the bulk of the region’s renewable energy products.
Prysmian Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE), offering an inclusive, team-based work environment with competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits, including medical, dental, life insurance, retirement savings options, generous paid time off and bonus incentives.
Candidates seeking employment should come prepared with copies of an up-to-date resume and two forms of identification. Candidates may be interviewed and hired on the spot during the event for jobs with pay ranging from $16 to 24 per hour.
To learn more about the available job opportunities, text MARSHALL to (866) 745-6271, call (903) 938-8151 or visit Prysmian’s careers page at https://www.prysmiangroup.com/en/people-and-careers.