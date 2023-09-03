The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a public meeting this week on the planned State Loop 390/U.S. 59 Relief Route, which is part of the wider Interstate 369 upgrades.
There will be an in-person meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South, and a virtual meeting online at txdot.gov between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 22.
TxDOT says the new road, to be on the east side of Marshall past the Harrison County Airport, will be designed to interstate standards.
“There have been design revisions since the previous public meeting in August 2021, and the project would now extend approximately 4.9 miles, from 0.7 miles north of U.S. 80 to I-20 in Harrison County,” TxDOT said in a public notice.
The proposed project would also include improvements to three miles of I-20 from 0.55 miles east of U.S. 59 to FM 31, TxDOT said.
According to TxDOT, the proposed improvements would include:
- Construction of a new location controlled-access freeway with two 12-foot main lanes in each direction with inside and outside shoulders and grassy medians
- One-way frontage roads with two 12-foot travel lanes on either side of the proposed roadway and along I-20
- On- and off-ramps throughout the length of State Loop 390
- Reconstruction of three miles of the main lanes along I-20
- Bridges would be constructed over Eight Mile Creek, Parker Creek and associated tributaries
Improvements to existing cross-streets include:
- Construction of an underpass at U.S. 80, Buck Sherrod Road, and I-20
- Construction of a double roundabout at FM 31/Elysian Fields Road
The proposed project is anticipated to require approximately 563 acres of new right of way, TxDOT said.
Meeting Info, Public Comments
The in-person meeting will present the latest design of the proposed project. The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and include both audio and visual components.
Any environmental documentation or studies, any maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Atlanta District Office at 701 E. Main St., Atlanta, Texas 75551, or by calling (903) 799-1309 for an appointment. Project materials are also available online at www.txdot.gov, keyword search: SL 390/US 59 Relief Route. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person option.
The presentation will be posted online by 12 p.m. on Tuesday at www.txdot.gov. Search “SL 390/US 59 Relief Route.” The information will be available through at least Friday, Sept. 22.
The complete meeting notice can be viewed at www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/district/atlanta.html under hearings and meetings.
The virtual public meeting and in-person option will be conducted in English, with some materials provided in Spanish.
Comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by any of the methods listed below:
- At the in-person public meeting
- Online comment form
- Email: Adrian.Walton@txdot.gov
- Mail: TxDOT Atlanta District Office, Attn. SL 390/US 59 Relief Route, 701 E. Main St., Atlanta, Texas 75551
All written comments must be received on or before Friday, Sept. 22.