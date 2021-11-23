Representatives from SWEPCO and local community leaders will convene in Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 for a public meeting on the economic impacts of the upcoming closure of nearby Pirkey Power Plant and Sabine Mine in 2023.
The Harrison County Courthouse will host a similar meeting on Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..
The meetings are the second round of events led by the Pirkey Transition Task Force, created by SWEPCO’s parent company American Electric Power, to examine potential strategies communities could adopt to maintain a robust economy after the plant and mine close.
The team has called on leaders in education, economic development and local government to participate in the meetings and brainstorm what a post-Pirkey future might look like surrounding communities. The mine has operated since 1985, providing up to 721 megawatts of power to the area.
“We’re going to talk about the plant, the mine, their closure and the impact,” SWEPCO Director of Communications Carey Sullivan said. “We’re going to talk about some of the actions that have already been taken… We’re going to answer some of the questions that we got last time. We had a lot of participants who were [asking] ‘Where will my power come from if Pirkey Power Plant is closed? What will happen for the employees at the mine?”
The previous meetings took place in September and focused on what actions to take after the plant closes. This second round of meetings will look into proposed strategies using the information and community input gathered at previous events.
Among those in attendance will be Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley; Rush Harris, executive director of the Marshall Economic Development Corporation; and representatives from the East Texas Council of Governments. Sullivan said Harris has put forward potential plans for a ‘workforce and education alignment group” to investigate the current employment and education opportunities in the area.
Pirkey is the latest power plant closure in the East Texas region, but will not be the last. Earlier this month, Irving-based energy company Luminant announced the closure of power plant and mining facilities at Martin Lake in December, and SWEPCO will phase out operations at their Pittsburg power plant in 2028.
The closures reflect the phasing out of coal powered electricity generation due to depleting resources and the development of renewable energy technologies. Sullivan said solar energy production is “under consideration” for a portion of the property SWEPCO owns in Hallsville.