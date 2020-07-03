LONGVIEW — With summer in full bloom, a Longview nursery situated on the Harrison/Gregg county line is offering its customers a blend of unique and beautiful plants, along with locally grown, fresh produce and a shopping experience sure to make a repeat customer out of any shopper.
RCB Gardens owners Robert and Cathy Page run the family owned business with the help of their daughter Brenna Page and a handful of full and part time staff.
“RCB actually stands for the initials in our first names, Robert, Cathy, Brenna and it also stands for ‘Real, Cool, Botanicals,” Cathy said on Thursday. “My husband and I both spent years in the oilfield business but I’ve always loved plants and gardening and my mother and grandmother were gardeners.”
In early 2017, the nursery’s former owner John Hutto, had approached Cathy and asked if she would want to take over his nursery on U.S. Highway 80. Cathy’s mother Pat had already taken over Hutto’s Bell Pepper Cafe located next door to the nursery a few years before.
“I had never ran a nursery before but I loved gardening so we decided to go for it,” Cathy said. “We took over in the peak season, that April of 2017, and John stayed on to teach me how to drive a tractor, operate a forklift and other jobs.”
Since then, the Pages have worked to make a shopping experience at RCB Gardens unlike any other nursery shopping experience.
“We still sell a lot of sod but we’ve added house plants, gifts, unique tropical plants and right now we have produce,” Cathy said. “We make custom baskets for our customers and I love just offering advice to customers who come to walk around. We have women that come meet here to shop regularly and we have some customers that come here just to decompress and walk around. We just really developed a sense of community here over the past three years and we’ve had a lot of support from loyal customers. We love our customers.”
The Pages also added a greenhouse and built a barn for the sod. They also created one house, the “Merry Christmas Texas” house, and a house just for succulents.
“We have the best succulents,” Cathy said. “We also have a sign that hangs over one of our house’s and it’s the sign that used to be at the old store out on the Loop 281 and Interstate 20, with the dinosaur holding the sign that said ‘Merry Christmas Texas.’ That sign is a part of East Texas history so when I had the chance to buy it, I did and we hung it over one of our house’s so people can come and take photos with it.”
In addition to the large selection of succulents, the nursery offers a wide and unique variety of house plants.
“If there’s one thing that really sets us apart from other nurseries, I would say it’s our house plants,” Brenna said. “We have customers that drive two to three hours to come shop our house plants.”
After loading up on house plants, succulents, trees, shrubbery and tropical plants, customers can then visit inside the store to check out the fresh produce and gifts.
“The fresh produce we have right now is okra, potatoes, tomatoes, squash, cucumber, peaches, bell peppers and we have shelled peas and beans,” Cathy said.
The store also features gifts and products made here in the U.S. by other small business owners, including handmade macrame products, custom art canvases, luggage tags, and signs.
“It took time to form this place into the vision we had for it and now it’s a place for gardeners and shoppers to come and truly enjoy the shopping experience,” Brenna said.
Most recently, RCB Gardens produced the landscaping work at Hallsville City Park and before that, the nursery provided the work at Hallsville City Hall’s flower beds.
Cathy is a Hallsville ISD alum and wanted to give back to her community.
The nursery is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
To find out more about RCB Gardens, follow the nursery on Instagram @RCBGardens, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rcbgardens/ or on their website at https://rcbgardens.com/