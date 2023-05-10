The Red Poppy Salon in Marshall will be celebrating 10 years of business in Marshall with a special reception event open to the community on Thursday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Owner Janette Shanley said that the business was thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment, welcoming the community as a whole to come celebrate with them during the event.
“We feel so much gratitude towards Marshall and the surrounding areas for their continued love and support,” Shanley said, “I’ve had loyal customers for 20-plus years here in Marshall. They have been such an encouragement throughout the ups and downs of owning a business. This has been a great journey and a wonderful learning experience. God has blessed us to still be thriving.”
The salon has seven staff members: a welcoming receptionist; two nail technicians offering different types of nails, from acrylic to shellac, and pedicures; an aesthetician providing skin care, waxing and lash extensions; and a team of hair stylists with over 95 years combined experience in haircuts, styling, natural and fun colors, and smoothing treatments.
All together, the group provides a wide range of care and beauty options to Marshall and surrounding areas community members of all ages.
“As a team, we wish for our guests to have a great experience with us,” Shanley said.
At noon on May 11, the salon will also host the Marshall Chamber of Commerce for a mid-day mixer with the organization to celebrate the salon’s anniversary. All events will be held at the Salon located at 315 N. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall.
“We invite you all to come in and make yourself at home here at the Red Poppy Salon and Day Spa and look forward to the coming years of continued service,” Shanley said, “A heartfelt thank you for the love and loyalty shown these past 10 years.”