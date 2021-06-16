Editor's note: This story contains explicit content.
Reprimanded Marshall Doctor Shaun Kelehan, who announced his retirement last month after being reprimanded in late 2020 for having inappropriate sexual relations with his own patient, has now surrendered his medical license upon another reported patient coming forward with similar allegations.
Kelehan was under investigation by the Texas Medical Board last year after a former male patient reported sexual abuse while under his care. At the time, the TMB reviewed the evidence, which included a video recorded confession on a hidden camera, and reprimanded Kelehan, barring him from treating any future male patients or prescribing medication, including other penalties.
Following the 2020 reprimand, Kelehan, 53, last month announced his retirement from his practice at Access Family Health in Marshall — but on June 11, Kelehan surrendered his medial license to the TMB to prevent any further disciplinary action after a new patient came forward with similar sexual abuse allegations.
According to the hearing documents released by the TMB, Kelehan received his medical license in 2003, was not board certified and was only licensed to practice medicine in Texas. The documents state Kelehan voluntarily surrendered that license on June 11 and waived any right to a further hearing.
"On June 11, the Board and Shaun Bobbi Kelehan, M.D., entered into an agreed order of voluntary surrender in which Dr. Kelehan agreed to voluntarily surrender his Texas Medical License in lieu of further disciplinary proceedings," the TMB document stated. "The Board found Dr. Kelehan was temporarily restricted on Oct. 29, 2020 for boundaries violations with a male patient. Following entry of the order, a second male patient made an outcry to a new provider regarding alleged inappropriate touching and boundaries violations that occurred during the course of Dr. Kelehan's prior care and treatment."
The documents also state the TMB found "sufficient evidence of violations" and referred the matter to the State Office of Administrative Hearings.
"(Kelehan) neither admits nor denies the information given above," the TMB documents note. "To avoid further investigation, hearings and the expense and inconvenience of litigation, (Kelehan) agrees with the entry of this Order and to comply with its terms and conditions."
The documents do not name the second male patient who came forward making allegations of sexual abuse while under Kelehan's care.
Kelehan had previously denied all allegations made against him by the first male patient to voice wrongdoing on behalf of the doctor.
First allegation
Kelehan was accused by former patient and friend Marshall "Trey" Wood, who lived in Marshall at the time of the incident, of sexually abusing him while he was under the influence of medication administered by Kelehan inside Kelehan's Marshall residence.
Wood on Tuesday responded to the news of Kelehan surrendering his medical license.
"This is not a time for celebration, but a time of reflection," Wood said. "I am personally gratified the Texas Medical Board’s investigation found, without a doubt, Dr. Kelehan violated the code of medical practice by illegally using drugs and his position to sexually assault not only me but another patient as well."
Wood said he also understood, despite the evidence and Kelehan's own admission on a hidden video camera — which Wood was instructed by the Marshall Police Department to obtain at the time he reported the assault — that Kelehan's supporters will disbelieve any wrongdoing.
"I totally understand how and why many of his patients supported him," Wood said. "No one ever said he was not a good person. The truth is finally out, that Kelehan is an exposed sexual abuser and admitted to those acts in video and audio recordings; he gave up his right to practice medicine because of his actions. I sincerely hope this episode makes everyone aware of the injustice of the judicial system in East Texas and how rumors and innuendoes can severely dismantle truth and harm the lives of victims."
Wood has since moved from Marshall.
"The tenets of Christianity that most of (Kelehan's) followers relied upon during the (TMB's hearings) will be abandoned with the final decision," Wood said. "Forgiveness is a word and not action among the deeply religious within East Texas. Nothing will change with this new information. It never has, and it never will."
Sexual abuse
In the 2017 audio and video recordings, Kelehan can be heard and seen admitting to "making love all night long" with his patient he had recently treated with "tranquilizers."
Wood, a self-admitted former drug addict and alcoholic at the time who lived in Marshall, was a patient of Kelehan’s since the early 2000s.
Wood said that while being treated by Kelehan for anxiety and depression as a result of his drug and alcohol abuse, Kelehan gave him medications that would incapacitate him and make him more inebriated — and then Kelehan would perform sexual acts on and with him.
Wood also said Kelehan gave him many narcotics, opiates and benzodiazepines that were returned medications of his patients, that he kept in a large bag inside his closet at home.
Wood reported the incidents of alleged sexual assault to Marshall police investigators, who instructed him to "pretend to be curious" and get Kelehan to admit to the behavior on audio and video recordings. The recordings, along with other evidence, were presented to a Harrison County grand jury in 2017, but the grand jury no billed the case, former prosecutor Rick Hulburt said previously.
Following a successful stint in rehab and Alcoholics Anonymous after the assaults, Wood was told by his AA sponsor to confront issues in his past and let them go for good.
"I was told by my sponsor to write a letter to myself, and forgive myself and to write a letter to the Texas Medical Board," Wood said previously. "I did both and mailed the letter to the Texas Medical Board and then they contacted me. I gave them the recordings that Marshall police had told me to get at the time, and the medical board brought this case to a hearing."
In the recordings, which are comprised of both audio and video recordings, Kelehan can be seen and heard admitting to giving Wood drugs like seroquel and klonopin, despite knowing Wood had a problem with opiates and benzodiazepines. Kelehan can also be heard admitting that Wood was "out of his mind," and that more than one sexual encounter occurred while Wood was under Kelehan’s care.
In one of the recordings, Wood is confronting Kelehan about what happened during a March 2017 incident that Wood said he remembered "bits and pieces of."
"What was I on?" Wood asked. "Whatever the shot was that you gave me, I wish you hadn’t given me that because it knocked me the f**k out. I remember being in a haze for like two days. I felt like I was in slow motion."
"Well I had you on seroquel, no it was librium," Kelehan said. "You were moving in slow motion. That’s what they’re supposed to do, they’re like tranquilizers."
Speaking later on the recordings of the sexual abuse, Wood told Kelehan it was not consensual.
"I was mad at you for taking advantage of me," Wood said. "I feel weird about it all. I know I wouldn’t have liked it or wanted it that way. I just feel strange. I just don’t want to feel dirty like that again."
"Nothing like that will ever happen between us again," Kelehan said. "You just know how I feel about you and I’m enamored by you. I just have got to get over that."
"I was in no condition to do what we did," Wood said.
Kelehan then admits the sexual encounters were not consensual.
"I know, it wasn’t mutual," Kelehan said.
"No, it wasn’t mutual at all," Wood agreed. "I was out of it. It wasn’t consensual, and it makes me sick. I felt taken advantage of. I felt weird about it."
Wood then apologizes for telling Kelehan’s business partner who was watching over him at the time about what Kelehan did to him.
"I shouldn’t have said anything to (Kelehan’s business partner) but I was on medication and I didn’t like it," Wood said.
"It’s fine," Kelehan said. "(Kelehan’s business partner) thinks nothing happened."
Upon reviewing the recordings, the TMB reprimanded Kelehan in October and barred him from prescribing medications or seeing male patients.
"The board panel found that based on evidence, Dr. Kelehan engaged in nonconsensual sexual encounters with a patient and administered medications to the patient during these encounters," the TMB's statement read. "On the date of the alleged sexual assault, there is no record of the treatment provided to the patient."
Doctor's response
From the start of the hearings, Kelehan has denied all of the allegations made by Wood and maintained his innocence.
"To begin, I would like to thank each and everyone of you for the trust you have given my team over the years as your primary care provider," Kelehan posted on social media last month when announcing his retirement. "Taking care of you and your family has been an honor. I am writing this to inform you all of my upcoming leave of absence/retirement. The practice will continue to be staffed with some of the same knowledgeable and caring providers that you already know and love. I encourage you to allow them to treat you for your future medical needs."
Kelehan then thanked his patients for their business.
"It has been a great pleasure meeting and caring for you all. I sincerely appreciate your friendship and loyalty. I wish you continued good health and all the best in the coming years," he ended.