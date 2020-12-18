HALLSVILLE — A new salon has just celebrated its grand opening and Hallsville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, just in time for folks to get that new hair do before the Christmas pictures.
Rise Salon owner Lindsey Stewart joined friends, family and members of the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 11 to celebrate the arrival of her new, full service salon, located at 204 Renaissance Drive in Hallsville, inside the Cajun Tex Restaurant shopping center.
The salon, which has actually been taking clients at its new location since September, provides hair services for the whole family.
“I have been doing hair for nine years,” Stewart said. “I chose Hallsville (for my new salon) because it’s where God lead me. I enjoy the town because it’s a clean and small, family-oriented town. It has a great school with wonderful people. It’s a very supportive town.”
Those supporters have been coming out to visit Stewart and her staff of two fellow hair stylists this fall for services including, men, women and children’s haircuts, color services, Baylage and styling.
Rise Salon also has a nail technician on site that performs manicures and pedicures.
Customers can take advantage of a special going on now at Rise Salon through its referral program which offers customers up to 60 percent off of services for new client referrals.
To book an appointment call the salon at 903-660-2060 or to see hair color results, visit the Rise Salon Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/Risesalonn/