After months of dedicated work, the new Rueggenbach Brewing Company is preparing to finalize its construction at the end of May.
Company owner and operator Texas Ruegg said that the business is getting ready to bring in its new brewing equipment into the building, and start creating their signature brew that they will have for sale when the business officially opens.
“The idea is not to have your typical bar scene; we want you to bring the whole family and even learn a little bit about brewing works,” Ruegg said, “There is a lot of science, math and chemistry that go into brewing beer.”
The new brewing company will bring a family friendly atmosphere and a unique dining experience to Marshall, with the focus on Texas-made alcohols like wines, hard seltzers and draft beers.
Ruegg said that the business plans to start with a small kitchen offering mostly German- and Swiss-style pub food like large pretzels, cheese dips and more.
The whole first floor of the building located at 108 W. Houston St. will be a full brew house with seating, unique drink selections and more for the whole family.
“We want to add to what is offered in Marshall, and not put ourselves in direct competition with any of the great businesses in downtown,” Ruegg said.
The building itself is the first location of the fire station in Marshall, originally known as the Salamander Fire Company.
Ruegg has a special connection to the building and the history of Marshall, with his great-grandfather G.W. Raines actually being a founding member of the original fire station, which will now house the new brewing company.
“My family already has a deep connection and roots here in Marshall, but finding that out after we purchased the building felt like a perfect fit,” Ruegg said.
A volunteer firefighting lieutenant in Nesbitt himself, Ruegg has a deep appreciation for the work that firefighters and other first responders do. He plans to extend his personal appreciation for first responders and the community of Marshall through special programs hosted at the business once they officially open their doors.
Along with the new business, the building will also house an event center on the second floor that community members can rent out for private parties and other events.
Then on the third floor of the building, Ruegg said that the business is in the process of creating an outdoor, rooftop lounge area, featuring a small stage.
The idea is to have an additional performance space in the downtown area for use by local musicians, offering a place for the community to come and enjoy live music while also enjoying the view of downtown Marshall.
“We want you to be able to come out, and we want you to be able to bring your kids, and enjoy the night and the beautiful views of downtown,” Ruegg said.
To keep up with ongoing construction and to keep an eye for the official opening date community members can follow the new business at www.facebook.com/rueggenbachbrewingco.