JEFFERSON — Jefferson Salon Rouge and Spa owner Brooklyn LaFleur is set to host a grand opening for her new boutique on Valentine’s Day and the product lines she sells will encourage you to show some love to yourself.
“We feature all natural, cruelty free and organic products,” LaFleur said on Tuesday. “It’s all about improving your health and feeling better. We have products from all natural makeup, skin care, hair care, CBD oils for arthritis and anxiety, laundry detergent, household cleaning products, essential oils and more.”
LaFleur, who has owned Salon Rouge Spa for about eight years began LaFleur Couture as an online business and after growing success, needed to expand to an in person store.
Adrian Johnston, owner of Sheality in Jefferson, formerly rented space inside Salon Rouge from LaFleur but recently moved into her own downtown building, leaving LaFleur room in her salon to open LaFleur Couture Boutique.
“We have the spa, the boutique and the salon,” she said of Salon Rouge. “We offer everything from salon services, manicures and pedicures, massage therapy, LaFleur Couture Boutique and we have a nurse on staff who offers Botox, Juvederm injections and other services.”
LaFleur said the inspiration for her health conscious boutique came after her young son suffered a benign tumor and its removal.
“When he was about 10 months old, they found a 10 inch tumor on his liver and when they removed it, he flatlined and was then in a coma for about 24 hours,” she said.
In addition to her son’s health, LaFleur began noticing her own lack of feeling well a couple of years ago. She noticed her and her husband, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur were both experiencing a lack of energy and both were having trouble sleeping.
“We just wanted to be healthier and I became more conscious of what we were eating and the chemicals that were being put into our bodies from the products we were using on our skin and hair,” she said. “As a mom, I wanted to be healthier for my son and I want to help my family be healthy also.”
After extensive research, LaFleur made the switch for her and her family to all natural, organic products which she now carries in her boutique to help other families get healthy from the inside out.
“I just wanted to be more aware of what we are putting into our bodies,” she said. “Leward and I began noticing results and clients from my online boutique are seeing results as well. I have products that help with digestion, hormone imbalances, low energy, trouble sleeping and other issues.”
With a physical boutique, LaFleur said customers can now stop by and see and check out the products in person.
She is celebrating the grand opening of LaFleur Couture Boutique from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at 318 Polk Street in downtown Jefferson and special deals, drawings and goodie bags will entice customers to stop by throughout the day.
“The first customers through the door, while supplies last, will get goodie bags of products I’ve put together,” she said. “We are also going to have drawings and 10 percent off purchases. We will also have hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.”
The salon and spa will also host deals for the Valentine’s Day grand opening, including a giveaway for a free massage, 20 percent off any service with the on staff nurse for Botox, fillers, etc., 10 percent off salon color services and $30 deep conditioning treatments with stylist Darcy.
While LaFleur Couture Boutique now has a physical store, the online store is still up and running and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/lafleurcouture/