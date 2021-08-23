As the last independent pharmacy in Marshall, Matthewson Drug Co. specializes in delivering exceptional customer service.
Currently owned by Beckie and Brian Bates, the drugstore got its beginning in 1892 as Brown Drug owned by J.G. Brown. In 1893, N.C. Matthewson became a partner in the drug store. In 1908, it became Matthewson Drug when Matthewson purchased Brown's interest. Matthewson invented two medicines, Pazo Ointment and Grove's Chill Tonic.
One of the big parts of the drugstore for more than 60 years was the soda fountain along with gift items. Though the soda fountain is no longer there, the pharmacy does still carry gift items.
"We specialize in compounding of medications that cannot be found in other pharmacies. This practice is much like the original practice of pharmacy centuries ago. Also, we provide counseling and education on a variety of healthcare problems, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and hormones," Brian writes in a portion of the history board located inside the drug store.
The store is the oldest pharmacy and the third oldest business in Marshall and is known for its problem-solving skills. For example, Becky explained, if a patient was unable to stomach medication they may be able to change it into a dissolvable ointment or a lozenge in the compounding pharmacy. Along with the compounding pharmacy, Matthewson is able to help with hospice medications.
The pharmacy also offers full immunizations including travel vaccines and meningitis vaccines. They also help with area vaccine clinics.
Though the pharmacy has had many owners over the years, Matthewson's name and legacy has survived.
"Pharmacists Erin Land and Chris Galles are the next generation to carry on the legacy," Becky said. "Our customers are truly our family. Without them we have no business at all."
For more information call the pharmacy at (903) 938-6741 or go by 717 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.