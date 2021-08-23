"If we can lift their grief for even an hour, they will walk out of here feeling better," Melinda Gaulden, co-owner of Meadowbrook Funeral Home said.
Melinda and her husband, Richard Gaulden, have owned the business together since April 1, 2014 and the funeral home has been in operation since 2000.
"The community has wrapped their arms around us from the beginning," she said.
Both of the Gauldens got their start in the funeral industry working for Restland Funeral Home in the Dallas area and that is actually how they met each other. For Richard, his degree in mortuary science came after a friend influenced him toward that direction. For Melinda, she always wanted to be a funeral director but it was an industry dominated by men. It wasn't until after her father passed away that she began school, at the age of 40, to become a funeral director, with her father's blessing. Their daughter Sara Thompson followed in her parent's footsteps and is also a funeral director at Meadowbrook.
Like many other funeral homes, Meadowbrook offers a variety of services including funerals, video memorials, memorial services, burials and cremations. However, the difference is in the care they provide for families who are grieving.
"A lot of this can be done online but the care you provide is the difference for the families," Melinda said.
Gaulden mentioned that at Restland Funeral Home, which is a much larger funeral home, the establishment had different directors for each portion: one person for arrangements, one for the service, one for burials etc. At Meadowbrook they get to see services with the families from beginning to end.
"When we moved to Marshall, it became a lifestyle," she said. "We got to know the families. It is definitely a family here."
Another benefit to purchasing Meadowbrook is the Gauldens got to handpick their staff, currently totaling 10. The funeral home also offers pre-need services, or paying for a funeral in advance. They also honor the pre-needs from other funeral homes, allowing Marshall citizens to bury their loved ones locally.
"It's the right thing to do," she said. "We are glad to be in Marshall, Texas. It's a great community to be a part of. Marshall gave us a chance, they just accepted us and we are so thankful for that."
For more information or to reach the funeral home, call 903-935-2019 or go to mfh@meadowbrookfh.com. The funeral home is located at 1804 South Washington Ave. in Marshall.