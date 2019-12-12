HALLSVILLE — Santa Claus and one of his special elves made a stop in Hallsville on Monday to meet with children and check who’s being naughty or nice.
The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Pictures with Santa event earlier this week at Guaranty Bank & Trust in Hallsville, which allows East Texas area children a free chance to meet and take photos with Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf.
“A huge thank you to our sponsors Guaranty Bank & Trust and Goodin Moving Solutions,” the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce wrote online.
Cajun Tex in Hallsville handed out coupons for children’s meals on Monday and Thomas Meyer 361 Photography took photos of the children with Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf.
To find out more about Santa Flavious and his favorite Elf Joshua, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SantaFlavious/