JONESVILLE — Santa Claus made a stop during his busy holiday schedule on Saturday to visit the historic T.C. Lindsey Store in Jonesville in celebration of their annual community Christmas party.
The historic store, which will celebrate its 175th anniversary next year, hosts an annual Christmas party each year but has operated as pick-up only since the pandemic. The store re-opened its doors to visitors after Thanksgiving and now is opened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
During its closure, the store underwent several updates, and guests came from all over Saturday to check out the new additions to the 100-year-old building, which include new LED lighting throughout, updated and expanded restrooms, a newly constructed wheelchair ramp, a new historic addition which showcases history of the area, and air conditioning throughout the store.
The new air conditioner wasn’t needed at the store Saturday as guests cozied up to the wood-burning fireplace inside to escape the cold weather outside.
Santa Claus also sat beside the store’s large decorated Christmas tree on Saturday to welcome children and hand out gifts, while adult customers enjoyed hot cider, coffee and pastries.
Family member and co-owner of the store Marty Vaughan said the family is grateful for the community’s support.
“The support from the community for our store and business has been truly heart warming,” Vaughan said. “This year’s Christmas party was a little bit more scaled back than usual because we just re-opened but we will be back next year with a big Christmas party for our customers and community.”
The store carries several novelty items, including the Wisconsin cheese it’s famous for, as well as Lodge’s cast iron products and other hard to find items.