Dallas – Intellectual Property attorney Michael Smith has recently joined Scheef & Stone, LLP as Partner, expanding the firm’s offices into Marshall.
As an experienced patent litigator, Smith has appeared as counsel of record in over 900 cases in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. He is a native to Marshall and has served in various leadership roles within the legal industry such as chairman of the Eastern District’s Local Rules Advisory Committee for almost a decade, editor of O’Connor’s Federal Rules Civil Trials for over 20 years, chair of the Litigation Section for the State Bar of Texas, Board of Editors of the Texas Bar Journal, Board of Directors of the State Bar of Texas, as well as president of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association.
He is regularly sought out to give presentations on federal court practice, law office administration and patent litigation.
Smith brings a wealth of experience to Scheef & Stone’s Intellectual Property Section and the addition of his practice expands the firm’s geographic reach into Marshall. The firm is thrilled that its clients will benefit from Smith’s substantial litigation experience and Scheef & Stone’s expanded federal practice footprint in the Eastern District of Texas.
“Almost twenty years ago, Scheef & Stone took a chance on opening an office in Frisco and we think that Marshall presents the same opportunity today,” said John Scheef, co-founding partner at Scheef & Stone.
Scheef & Stone is thrilled for the opportunity to provide high-quality sophisticated counsel to businesses beyond North Texas with the recent move to East Texas. Smith will lead the firm’s new Marshall office with more growth opportunities on the horizon.
Scheef & Stone's total attorney count is approximately 60 lawyers practicing in a full-service commercial firm with services including corporate, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax, construction law, banking, bankruptcy, intellectual property, healthcare, litigation and employment law.