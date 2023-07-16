A recent internal study conducted by Texas A & M University in College Station has determined that students enrolled in the 4-H programs in Texas are much more likely to perform better in high school, achieve better placement test results for college entrance examinations, obtain higher grade averages in college, and graduate “on time” within a four-year window. These tests, while the results are preliminary, were conducted at the suggestion of the Sequor Foundation and other entities and are quite telling about the benefits of the 4-H programs. Additional follow up studies are contemplated.
The Sequor Foundation
The Board of Directors reviewed these preliminary results and resolved to invest in this program in order to increase opportunities for youths in Harrison County,” said Arthur Milberger, President of the Sequor Foundation. Other members of the Foundation Board include Art Milberger and Sue Milberger, of Bay City and Dr. Jaine Frazer of Dallas, as well as its General Counsel, Judge Richard Anderson of Marshall.
“The Board wanted to take a “bottoms-up approach” to this recent development by Texas A&M’ new program by investing directly in efforts at the local level to compliment those efforts,” said Sue Milberger. Dr. Gary Ellis, Bradberry Chair at A&M and Dr Darlene Locke will coordinate its efforts with local Extension Office personnel in order assist in developing potential models for implementation throughout the state.
Project Ricochet
Accordingly, to compliment this work, the Sequor Foundation, a Texas not-for-profit corporation, announced that its Board of Directors have awarded a grant to the Harrison County 4-H organization through the Agricultural Extension Office for the creation of a leadership development program to enhance local development efforts for youths belonging to 4-H in counties. The program will be coordinated with Texas A & M University Agricultural Extension division in College Station. The leadership program has recently been developed by A&M as part of the reorganization of the department, and looks to expand the scope of the Extension Service to encompass leadership development. Harrison County is one of two counties within the State of Texas to have been selected for this program. The other county is Matagorda County, the county seat of which is Bay City.
Originally developed by Iowa State University, Project Ricochet, envisions graduate student mentorship of local students overseen by Agricultural Department personnel, who are under the guidance of Dr. Darlene Locke and Dr. Gary Ellis, who holds the Bradbury Chair at TAMU, which was created by the Sequor Foundation in 1998. In May of this year, four TAMU graduate students journeyed to Marshall to join with local agents Matt Garrett and Louraiseal McDonald, and conducted a two-day seminar and introduction to this project, and will return to follow up on the progress of the students.
During the month of May of 2023, the TAMU graduate students were on the ground in Marshall for the two-day introduction to Project Ricochet. Some 80 students participated during the two-day exercise, with approximately 20 students per class for each of the four break-out sessions over the two-day period. With respect to the observations of local officials who attended and assisted with the program, each was impressed with the students’ sense of engagement with the process.
“Teamwork” was stressed by Extension Agents Louraiseal McDonald and Matt Garrett. The importance of listening and respecting the opinions of others was noted by McDonald as a key take-away. Garrett referenced the importance of academics, but also emphasized the importance of developing the “soft skills” of communicating effectively and promoting teamwork among the students. Lula Waskom, STEM counselor at Sam Houston Elementary School, noted that the students really enjoyed the promotion of the sense of teamwork within the group. Each enjoyed the opportunity to participate with post-graduate scholars from TAMU in implementing this new program for the development of 4-H activities in this new program within the State of Texas.
Continuing Role of the Sequor Foundation
The Sequor Foundation created a permanently endowed chair at Texas A&M University in 1998, with a $500,000 endowment which was matched by the Texas A&M Foundation, and which has continued to provide scholarships to students and graduate assistants at the College Station campus for some 25 years. The Foundation has also funded the Youth Development Initiative for over ten years, which was established to build upon after-school programs for at risk youth. Over the last 20 years, Sequor has also assisted numerous other not-for-profit organizations in developing programs for youth development in Texas. Since 1998, the Foundation has invested tens of thousands of dollars in institutions of higher learning in Marshall, including ETBU, Wiley College and Texas State Technical College.
“The Sequor Foundation Board continues to look for opportunities to match local efforts with other resources to promote youth development and successful educational outcomes across the state,” stated Judge Anderson.