Even amid a pandemic, making women and men feel strong, beautiful and good about themselves is exactly what Serenity Salon and Spa is all about.
Serenity Salon and Spa is officially reopened for business but with some new safety guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the spa is completing all services but by appointment only. Also, the waiting room is not open so clients must stay in their car until their appointment time.
“Even though it’s by appointment only and we are not accepting walk ins, we encourage people to call to see if we have availability because we may be able to help them right then,” co-owner Shannon Cox said.
Serenity Salon and Spa is owned by Cox and Erica Spear, who are good friends, who love to help community members feel good about themselves. Erica is the establishment’s massage therapist and Shannon is a cosmetologist. The spa also has four other cosmetologists Grace Fincher, Shelby Castaneda, Kara Diaz, and Maley Augustine and barber Joyce Miller to be able to help clients of all kinds, including men.
Both Cox and Spear got their start after working together at a previous job and becoming friends. Both from Marshall, they realized they had the same mindset when it comes to business and that they compliment and balance one another. Deciding to go into business together, they opened the salon in 2010, though they have only been at their current location on US Highway 59, for about a year and a half.
The spa offers many services including men and women hair services, body waxing, tanning, massages, henna dye for eyebrows, lash extensions, spray tanning and much more.
To contact the salon, call 903-935-9500 or stop by 2500 E. End Blvd. North, Suite A. The spa is also on Facebook at SerenitySalonSpaTX.