With many people across the country taking the time to think more seriously about their fitness goals right now, Shannon Johnson, owner of Shake and Move Fitness, offers Marshall community members fun, unique fitness classes in a community environment.
Johnson said that she opened at the centers current location, 315 E Austin St., 10 years ago, though she has been teaching Zumba classes locally for 13 years.
“I was one of the first people to get Zumba certified in East Texas,” Johnson said. “Zumba is really a Latin cardio dance fitness class. People like it because it’s not like a regular aerobics class, they come and have a lot of fun.”
The business not only offers Zumba classes now, but also offers a booty boot camp class, movement classes, x-treme interval for more experienced members and more.
In addition to their fitness classes, Johnson said that the business is now offering line dancing classes on Tuesday’s as well as massages by Brook Harvey.
“We really have everything anyone interested in fitness could want,” she said.
Shacey Shaw is also teaching a yoga class at Shake and Move fitness every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.
The business is not a gym, but rather focuses on a community based atmosphere of health and fitness by cultivating a family atmosphere.
Community members can attend any class as a walk in for only $5, or purchase a punch card for $10 for 40 of Johnson’s classes.
“A big part of what we do is social interaction,” Johnson said, “We are way more than a gym, because all of our community has accountability. If you show up to a class regularly and then you miss one, we miss you.”
The business also offers rentals for parties, as well as a wide range of other services.
Community members can learn more about upcoming classes, or about what Shake and Move Fitness has to offer, by going to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Shake%20And%20Move%20Fitness/180144132015030/.