Shivers Snow Cones is entering into its seventh official season in business this summer, serving all natural snow cones to the East Texas community.
Owners Rachael and Chad Reeves took an unusual route to business ownership, with both pursuing far different career fields before opening the snow cone stands.
Rachael Reeves said she worked in the film industry, working on set design and ambiance, while her husband worked as a pastor, before they moved to the area.
“Chad’s family is here, and he grew up here, so a few years ago we decided we wanted to move back,” Rachael said. “And that was a lot about the community, being close to family and in a place where people know you.”
When the couple moved back to the area, Rachael said they weren’t sure what they were going to do, but by brainstorming together they came up with Shivers, a concept that she said perfectly fits what they both wanted out of their careers.
“I have a lot of fun setting up the outdoor spaces, and coming up with all of the recipes on my own,” Rachel said. “It really is my creative outlet, and my husband really wanted a community space, somewhere people could gather and be together.”
Thus Shivers Snow Cones was born.
The snow cone business opened its first location in Longview at 5651 US-259, and now has three total locations with one in Hallsville at 113 West Main St. and an additional location now open in White Oak.
They offer a range of flavors from fruity to chocolatey and everything in between. Rachael said unlike other snow cone businesses that use premade syrups, she flavors her snow cones with original recipes, made from all natural and often locally sourced ingredients.
Each month the business offers a new flavor for customers to try, with next week kicking off the new Key Lime Pie flavor.
Additionally, the store is open 11 months of the year, offering hot drinks including a homemade hot chocolate recipe, during the colder months of the year.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Rachael said the business had to shut down for a while, leaving the couple without any source of income.
“We were worried, and it was just a time period where we knew that we needed to come up with something fast,” she said.
About two to three weeks after shutting down, the business starting offering all natural popsicles for sale, to compliment their snow cone flavors that were already community favorites.
“Popsicles allowed us to sell something that could be premade and kept sealed until community members opened them up, which was the main problem with our snow cone sales,” she said.
Thanks to this innovation and community support, the business had a successful 2020 selling its new product, which is still for sale along with all of the other products today.
“This community is just amazing; it really is a place where you can get to know people. That’s what we wanted for Shivers, to create a place where you have to go, get out of your car, and take a breath of fresh air,” she said. “It has a lot to do with mine and my husband’s faith, it’s something we don’t talk about a lot but something that we try to do, to create an atmosphere of a community gathering place where everyone is welcome.”