During a month long holiday event at Shreveport Aquarium, businesses and organizations were asked to show their Christmas spirit by sponsoring and decorating a tree for the aquarium’s first annual Christmas tree decorating contest.
The trees were seen by approximately 6000+ visitors during December and the guest favorite was awarded the $3,000 for their favorite charity. This year’s winner was Foster Orthodontics whose chosen charity, Community Renewal received the generous donation.
Foster Orthodontics sponsored the tree by supplying the decorations and spending the day at the aquarium decorating. The tree received over 500 votes by aquarium guests.
Other contestants included: Shreveport Volunteer Network, Every Warrior, Lowes: Adult and Teen Challenge, Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Simple Church: Honduras Well Project, Matthews, Beatty & Company CPAs, DM Construction: Oxford Houses, Ace Deck: Men of Courage with Cumberland Farms and Good Guys Promotional Products: American Rose Society.
The aquarium supplied the 9’ Christmas tree, a sign highlighting the business and representative charity, a decorated voting box and the approximately 6,000 guests who toured the Christmas Tree Lane of which a portion of ticket sales combined with business sponsorships made up the $3,000 donation.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to spread joy and highlight these local businesses and charities to thousands of aquarium visitors, said Destiny Garcia, aquarium Manager. “The goal of the program was to facilitate this contest to raise this money for the well deserved charities. Next year we hope it will be even bigger and better.”
Charity highlights
Community Renewal International was birthed in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1994. Their mission is to help transform a city into a safe, connected and caring community where every citizen feels a sense of belonging, connection and purpose. All of Community Renewal’s programs are designed to build and sustain a solid foundation of relationships, on which they believe everything else in life and community stands. From these underlying principles, they focus on three primary initiatives – Renewal Team, Haven House and Friendship House. Remarkable results are occurring locally. Major crime is down over 45% in our 5 Friendship House target areas; over 1,300 Haven House neighborhood block leaders have been trained and over 50,000 people have joined the “We Care” Renewal Team. People from all walks of life are connecting, discovering new meaning and purpose, and working together for a better community.For more information visit communityrenewal.us
If you would like to donate to any of the above charities, reach out to info@shreveportaquarium.com for contact information.