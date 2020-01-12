The Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) issued a total of 803 original drilling permits in December 2019 compared to 811 in December 2018.
The December 2019 total included 743 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 8 to re-enter plugged well bores and 52 for re-completions of existing well bores. The breakdown of well types for those permits is 162 oil, 37 gas, 571 oil or gas, 23 injection, zero service and 10 other permits.
In December 2019, Commission staff processed 491 oil, 98 gas, 17 injection and three other completions compared to 564 oil, 156 gas, 27 injection and three other completions in December 2018. Total well completions processed for 2019 year to date are 9,238; down from 10,986 recorded during the same time period in 2018.
According to Baker Hughes Inc., the Texas rig count as of Jan. 3 was 403, representing about 51 percent of all active rigs in the United States.
According to information provided by the railroad commission there were four new permits issued to drill oil or gas holes in East Central Texas and 19 in east Texas; no new oil or gas well completions in East Central Texas and five new oil well completions and three new gas well completions in East Texas.
For additional drilling permit and completion statistics, visit the Commission’s website at: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/well-information/monthly-drilling-completion-and-plugging-summaries/