The University of Texas at Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center announced its Marshall satellite office has moved to a new location in downtown Marshall.
The new location in Synergy Park, at 100 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall, is provided through a partnership with East Texas Baptist University and the Marshall Economic Development Corporation. The SBDC Marshall office will share the second floor with MEDCO.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Marshall. Starting a business is tough and taking an existing business up a notch is a daunting task. Many ask if their business concepts and efforts are worth the risk. If business owners are questioning that, I can’t recommend enough that they talk to the SBDC,” said Rush Harris, MEDCO executive director. “The SBDC is an essential partner for economic development. We love that they chose to be in Marshall within Synergy Park and next door to Marshall Economic Development.”
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center provides no-cost consulting and advising services to budding entrepreneurs and small businesses in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Rusk, Panola and Upshur Counties. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only.
Synergy Park was created by ETBU to serve as a new education-business pathway that effectively engages business leaders, employers, community-based organizations and educational institutions.
“The UT Tyler-Longview SBDC fits perfectly within the mission of Synergy Park and will help ensure Synergy Park has a lasting impact on the economic development of East Texas. As a graduate of UT Tyler, I am excited to partner with my alma mater for the benefit of Marshall’s entrepreneurial community,” Blair Blackburn, ETBU president, said.
This kind of regional partnership will impact entrepreneurs and small business owners in Harrison and surrounding counties in a positive way and lead to real economic impact for the region, according to Day Shelmire, director of the UT Tyler-Longview SBDC.
“I can’t thank Scott McCurdy of ETBU and Rush Harris of MEDCO enough for making sure the UT Tyler-Longview SBDC is an integral part of this effort,” he said.