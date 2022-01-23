In late 2019 Mirella Diosdado was preparing for her nephew’s birthday party when her sister requested her assistance in creating a balloon display for the event — and like any good sister, Diosdado obliged. Little did she know, the first party decoration would quickly grow into her own small business, which she appropriately named Small Town Balloons.
“It really took off immediately. Everyone saw the display and asked her where she got it. She told them all it was me, and then it just became a business,” she said.
Today, Small Town Balloons offers a wide array of party décor, with unique custom-made balloon displays and custom backdrops, along with party rentals for any occasion.
Diosdado said that the business is well-known for its unique balloon displays, which she creates alongside her customers to offer totally customized party decorations and backdrops which can be used for birthday parties, weddings, proms, reunions and much more.
“Last year we did Kilgore’s school prom, and we have already been asked to come back and do it again next year, so I think we are doing something right,” Diosdado said.
She said that the business is also one of the only in the area to offer all white bounce houses, a uniquely popular item that has become a fad in the wedding circuit.
“It started with a woman in Canada who wanted a bounce house for her wedding, but obviously didn’t want a kid’s one, so she made her own white bounce house and then they became very popular,” she said.
Diosdado is a Marshall native, graduating from Marshall High School in 2014 then returning to Marshall following college to work in the Marshall Independent School District, where she is still employed full-time.
“I work full-time [at MISD] and we also do Small Town Balloons, it can be a lot sometimes but I really love the people I work with, and I love what I do with my small business,” she said.
Diosdado said that anyone interested in working with Small Town Balloons can contact her via text or call at (903) 926-5294 or email the business at smalltownballoons@gmail.com. For more information on what the business has to offer, community members can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smalltownballoons.