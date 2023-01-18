The brand new, locally-owned business Smitty’s Car Wash is officially taking customers, hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce last week.
The new car wash is located at 1500 East End Blvd. North in Marshall, directly next to Chick-fil-A. The car wash is run and managed entirely by Marshall natives, who have expanded their business into their home town as one of the six states the business operates in.
“We want to be a blessing to Marshall, and earn your business,” one employee said during the event.
The business first began the application process with the city in February 2022, with construction beginning just a few months after.
Now the new business is officially up and running, offering three different single wash packages along with memberships and other bundle deals.
“This went up really fast, all things considered,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels, “And we want to thank those that are local for investing here.”
Single washes are available for $9, $15 and then $20, with more information available on additional deals on the business’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smittyswash, or through their website at www.smittyscarwash.com.
A number of chamber representatives, along with those representing local businesses, came out to the new car wash’s ribbon cutting to welcome the business to the community.
Recently named Chamber Ambassador President Raven Lenz gifted the business the metaphorical key to the city, welcoming them to take advantage of the resources offered by the chamber and it members.