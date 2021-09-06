A global leader in packaging technology, U.S.-based Sonoco Products announced that they will be conducting a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 11, at their local facility in Jefferson.
The Reels Division of Sonoco intends to increase its workforce at the Jefferson plant by more than 50 percent in the coming weeks to meet the growing demand from energy- and infrastructure-based industries for quality wire and cable reels in the south.
“The need for wood reels to store, carry and protect the wire and cable products being produced and consumed in this region has become intense,” said Dave Winebarger, VP and General Manager of Sonoco Reels. “We offer local workers a chance to become part of a Fortune 1,000 company with opportunities that span the globe, and employment benefits unmatched in the industry.” Starting hourly rate will be up to $16 per hour.
The Sonoco Job Fair is scheduled to be open from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the manufacturing facility, 1609 S. U.S. Highway 59, Jefferson, TX, 75657.
