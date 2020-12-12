JEFFERSON — Guests to Salon Rouge Spa in Jefferson next Friday will have a chance to consult with stem cell therapist Gail McBride and her team of doctors and specialists, Salon owner Brooke Bradley-LaFleur said Friday.
“One of my employees heard her ad on the radio and has been having shoulder pain,” LaFleur said. “She looked into and realized that Gail was planning to have knee surgery after suffering knee pain for years but instead she had the stem cell injection and was able to avoid surgery. Gail brought me pictures of her x-rays before and after the stem cell injection and you could clearly see a huge difference. It was amazing.”
LaFleur said after talking with McBride, who owns Longview Regeneration and Wellness Center, that Jeffersonians would enjoy a chance to learn about possible alternatives to surgery for issues like joint pain and skin rejuvenation through stem cell therapy.
“What I really love is helping people avoid having to have surgery,” LaFleur said. “Gail and her team of specialists and doctors will come down and offer consultations and then decide how to proceed. Stem cell therapy can also be used for anti-aging against wrinkles. Some people need just one injection and others need more, depending on the location and severity of the issue they are treating.”
The event with McBride at Salon Rouge is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
LaFleur said masks will be worn and social distancing will be enforced to make sure guests remain safe during the event.
Refreshments will be served and gift certificates will be awarded during the event.
Salon Rouge Spa is located at 318 N Polk Street in Jefferson and may be reached on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/salonrouge23