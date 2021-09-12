Stoney Thomas, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, has qualified for the Edward Jones’ Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.
This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
“These financial advisors have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their hard work and exceptional service they provide to our clients.”
The conference was held on Sept. 8-10.
“I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leader,” Thomas said. “I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life’s goals.”
Thomas acknowledges that the success of his branch office would not be possible without a strong team.
“This level of achievement only occurs when you have outstanding support,” he said. “Our team makes it possible for me to focus my time and attention on implementing financial solutions to our clients.”
Working with Thomas are Katie Vernon and Preston Paul.
This is Thomas’s 8th time attending the conference.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.