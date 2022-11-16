Sunstate Equipment donates equipment for TSTC’s diesel equipment technology program

Sunstate Equipment recently gave three pieces of equipment to The TSTC Foundation for Texas State Technical College’s diesel equipment technology program at the Marshall campus.
The equipment rental agency, which has 20 locations in Texas, gave an SVL97-2 Kubota track-type skid steer, a SkyJack scissor lift, and a power shift transmission with a specialized chain-driven output section.
“The units were part of our rental fleet,” said Brett Luccketta, director of career services for Sunstate Equipment in Southlake, Texas. “When our equipment is damaged by customers to the point the repair exceeds the fair market value, we sell it to them. If they don’t want the equipment, we donate or scrap it. In the case of the scissor lift, it was fully functioning but scheduled for auction.”
The equipment has a value of at least $65,000, according to the TSTC Foundation.
“Each (donated item) offers, in different segments of our program, new opportunities to further broaden our students’ total experience by attending our program,” said Ralph Cottrell, an instructor in TSTC’s diesel equipment technology program. “Each piece of equipment offers training opportunities we haven’t had until the donation.”
This is the first time that the company has gifted items for the Marshall campus.
“It is companies like Sunstate Equipment that recognize the high level of technical training that we strive to provide here at TSTC,” said Blake Cox, the TSTC Foundation’s East Texas field development officer. “They understand that our students need a diversified skill set with exposure to the latest and greatest diesel technologies. Sunstate’s donations have provided a huge boost to our diesel program, and we are truly grateful for this new partnership.”
Representatives from Sunstate Equipment recently attended TSTC’s Fall 2022 Job Fair in Marshall.
“TSTC has provided us with stellar employees over the years,” Luccketta said. “We plan to continue our relationship with TSTC as long as they will have us.”