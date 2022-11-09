Phillip DeBolt, the owner and operator of Table Ready in Marshall, has had a passion for board games since he was young. He has now turned that passion into a business, looking to bring entertainment catering in the form of board games to any gathering.
“We want to bring the fun of tabletop gaming to everyone, and offer teachers to those games that they haven’t played before,” DeBolt said, “It’s something everyone has heard of but no one really seems to know about.”
The company now offers its services to any party or office gathering, in the form of providing a wide range of tabletop games to play, offering experienced game masters for more complex games, and even offering to run campaigns of roleplaying game like Dungeons and Dragons.
The idea behind the business, according to DeBolt, is to bring people together through tabletop games, as well as expose people to the growing world of board games.
In fact, in the last 20 years, the world of tabletop gaming, which includes card games as well as a wide range of role playing games along with the traditional board game, has grown widely across the world.
Most recently a wide range of new games have come out of European countries, according to DeBolt, who added that the tabletop gaming hobby has also grown in popularity along with the boom in new games.
This growth has led to a wide range of new games being on the market, now with board games offering much more for everyone to enjoy than they had historically.
“There is a big tabletop gaming community, but its like you’re either in it or you’re not,” he said, “I want everyone to be able to experience the fun of gaming like this with other people.”
DeBolt is looking to bring that new hobby to Marshall, through Table Ready, with an end of goal of opening and operating a gaming café featuring his wide selection of tabletop games in a family friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
“I really want it to be a place where people can come and work on a laptop, or bring their friends and play a game, or make a new friend by showing up and starting up a game on your own,” DeBolt said, “I really do believe that gaming brings the community together.”
DeBolt and Table Ready have already made their debut appearance in Marshall, appearing recently at the Fireant Festival downtown as well as at a number of community markets.
The company is also working to partner with local groups and businesses who are interested in setting up regular community gaming night events.
More information on what Table Ready has to offer, as well as how to contact DeBolt can be found at the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tablereadygames, or contacted through tableready@outlook.com. Community members can also purchase a new game to try at home through Table Ready at the business’s website at www.TableReadygames.com.