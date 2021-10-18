There’s nothing so wild a thought that local artist Bruce Henry won’t tattoo on someone.
“We have people coming in with crazy ideas for tattoos, and I just say ‘Yes let’s see what we can do’, because there really isn’t a wrong way to be creative, and I don’t like to box anyone in,” Henry said, “Were very nonjudgmental, we will do it all.”
Henry, with Bruce Henry Originals LLC, now offers custom air brush tattoos and more for every occasion in Marshall.
The company is run by husband and wife team Bruce and Reylynn Henry, with Reylynn running and organizing the business side, and Bruce running the artistic front. Through their business, the couple offers unique opportunities from the Marshall community to create their own original works of art using their skin.
“This is something that you can’t get anywhere else,” Henry said.
Henry is a medically retired Navy veteran, who after his service worked a number of other jobs before coming to Graystone Haunted Manor in Longview.
Here, he said that his passion for special affects and body paint make-up only grew, until it became his full time career.
“He really loves it, and you can see it in what he does” Reylynn said.
The couple now offers their services to community members interested in booking the unique artistic service for any event, including both private parties and large public venues.
Henry has a vast array of stencils and prepared designs for community members to pull from, as well as the option to create brand new unique stencils, that make any air brush tattoo done by the couple a unique piece of art.
Along with the air brush tattoos, Henry is a recognized body paint artist as well as the head SFX artist at Graystone Haunted Manor.
The pair have traveled many times to New York City, where they participate in the annual body paint festival.
“The energy there is amazing, and all of those artists are incredible,” Henry said, “For me, the human body is just another canvas. I get so zoned into the work sometimes I forget that it’s a person.”
For Henry, he said that body paint art is more than a unique expression of artistic talent, but also a way to promote diversity and body positivity.
“We are totally nondiscriminatory, men and women and whom ever, no matter what you look like or what you weigh, we would love to paint them,” he said, “All bodies are beautiful, and you can see that in the work we do.”
Utilizing this mindset and the years of experience with the art form, the company also offers training classes for body paint and special effects make-up to the community.
“For our classes, the safety and comfort of our participants and models is always our No. 1 concern; we start slow and build up to full body painting to see who can handle it,” he said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new business at a later date with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. The company is fully licensed and insured.
For more information on Bruce Henry Originals LLC, or to book them for your next party, go to the company’s website at www.brucehenryoriginals.com.