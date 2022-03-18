Texans asked to participate in water survey

In February, the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, NRI, released its Texas Land Trends program 2022 Landowner Survey to learn more about the needs, preferences, concerns and challenges landowners face regarding everyday management of their land. Now NRI would like to hear from Texas landowners again — this time, about water.
With over 191,000 miles of waterways and aquifers today, Texas waters provide the state’s residents with water for consumption, household and recreational uses, commercial and agricultural operations and more.
“Despite the apparent abundance of water resources, our state’s population continues to increase at a staggering rate, and with it, so do the demands on water,” said Angelica Lopez, Ph.D., NRI research scientist. “Our health, well-being, safety and recreational opportunities depend on healthy, accessible and affordable water sources, as does the Texas economy.”
Texas Water Survey
The Texas Water Survey was developed to determine the daily use and management of water resources across Texas, in addition to challenges, concerns and water recreation experiences.
Complete the survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P2HZ2XQ.
NRI is looking for responses from:
Water users — Texas residents who use water sources, such as public or private utility water, groundwater, rivers, streams or lakes.
Water providers — private or public water utility employees, water distributors, groundwater conservation districts or other types of water providers.
Community leaders — elected or non-elected officials, community advocates, county commissioners, mayors, social workers, health professionals, educators, water planners, Texas Water Development Board regional water planning groups or river authorities.
Other water professionals — water utility workers, Texas Commission for Environmental Quality professionals, plumbers and groundwater well drillers.
The voluntary survey is anonymous and confidential, and the collected responses will only be presented in aggregate form with averages and totals. It consists of 55 questions, divided into 10 topic areas: general water questions, water dependability, accessibility of information, cost of water, future water needs, water quality, water recreation, private wells, flooding and drought, and water users.
Survey results will be shared with water professionals and community leaders to provide decision-makers with input from Texans and ways to recommend and develop programs, informational materials and technical guidance.
Most of the questions are multiple choice, and the survey should take approximately 20-30 minutes to complete on a desktop computer, laptop or tablet. Anyone who completes the survey can enter a raffle to win one of 15 Yeti Texas Land Trends tumblers.