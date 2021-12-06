The second location of the Texas Tea Room, Texas Tea Room II, has officially opened its doors to the public here in Marshall, serving up the restaurant’s well known home-style cooking.
Owner Joshua VanWinkle said that the restaurant opened at the end of November with about half the menu items, training the new staff and slowly working their way to be fully operational.
This past week was the new restaurant’s first time open with the full menu, which VanWinkle said was a huge success.
“We have had a lot of business, we’ve been really busy here,” he said.
The restaurant offers their own version of upscale home-style food with a “Texas flare,” including a wide range of soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps with a wide variety for everyone to enjoy.
VanWinkle said that the restaurant’s chicken fried steak, as well as their steak medallions and chicken fettuccine alfredo, have quickly made themselves customer favorites.
The business also offers a wide range of flavored teas, including mango, cherry, blackberry and peach.
“It’s important to me that the food looks as good as it tastes,” VanWinkle said, “We are still working to make sure everything is where we want it to be.”
One of the restaurant’s customers, Wendy McMeely, said that the food was “very very good,” recommending the location to anyone in Marshall who has not tried it yet.
VanWinkle said that the restaurant has been too busy since officially opening to host a grand opening or ribbon cutting ceremony, but that they would consider holding one when business levels out.
He said that though they are open, the business is still working to make improvements, with plans to add additional decorations and signage outside of the store.
Additionally, more tables will be added, as well as additional furniture to the lounge area, to offer a relaxed location for community members to come to and meet friends or work on laptops.
“We have coffee, we have fast free wifi,” VanWinkle said, “I am hoping to turn this place into a lounge atmosphere where people can come and relax.”
The restaurant also plans to open a grab-and-go lunch cooler, offering salads and sandwiches for community members in need of a faster lunch option.
The restaurant is now open for business at 211 N. Wellington St. in Marshall Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.