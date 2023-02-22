Local couple Jennifer Lynch and Stephanie Cook have been working for months to expand their current AirBNB rental property options in Elysian Fields to include a brand new storage container rental facility, nicknamed The Madi Shack.
The new tiny home style rental space was constructed from the ground up, and located on the property owned by the couple, adjacent to their original AirBNB space, an old home the couple remodeled.
The space began as a metal storage container, with the couple hiring out contractors and working on their own with help from family to add all of the luxuries of home.
“For a small space, it’s going to be very functional; we put a lot of thought into how we wanted these to be laid out,” Cook said previously.
The space now as full electrical and water hook ups, including a shower, sink, kitchen area including a fridge, a TV setup with a couch separate from the bed room, and more.
The space opens up to the beautifully crafted outdoor space the couple created, complete with a fire pit, and has a large glass window in the living room space to watch the stars at night.
“It’s beautiful out here, the outdoor space with a nice fire and all of the fireflies, its something you really have to see,” Cook said.
The rental spaces, located at 110 Fourth Ave. in Elysian Fields, are currently available for rent. Community members are able to book the house now through AirBNB as the property is available, and can keep up with the renovations and other updates on the Champs Elysees Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TwoChicstinyliving.