Three new businesses will be making downtown Marshall their home this year.
Avelar Western Wear, Black Bird Bathhouse and Southern Starr Boutique will be opening, or reopening their doors at new downtown locations before the end of 2020.
Southern Starr Boutique
Southern Starr Boutique celebrated a grand opening and ribbon cutting by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday this week.
Owner Jennifer Starr said that a crowd of about 30 people representing a variety of local businesses gathered at her new location at 114 E. Austin Street Suite B for the event.
“It was just great to have everyone out,” Starr said.
The boutique has been operating since 2019 her home, according to Starr, who said it was in the last couple of months that the demand has been so great that she felt like it was time to open a store front.
Starr offers customized T-shirts and masks for all ages, as well as a wide selection of women’s fashion, including brands like Crazy Train, Very G, Gypsy Jazz and more.
Now that the store has a brick and mortar location, Starr says she plans to continue to expand, including eventually offering men’s fashion items.
Additionally, Starr said that there will be massages available in the back of the store eventually as well.
Right now all summer items at Southern Starr Boutique are 50 percent off. For more information on the store go to the locations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southernstarrboutique.
For community members interested in keeping up with the latest items offered at the boutique, join the store’s Facebook Group under the same name.
Avelar Western Ware
Avelar Western Ware, which has been open in Downtown Marshall at 212 N. Washington Avenue for over a month, is planning to host a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 12.
“It’s a prime location for retail, I want to attract people to downtown,” said store owner Marcial Avelar, “I own the building and I have big plans for the second and third floors.”
Avelar said that during the grand opening event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the location will offer Mexican refreshments and discounts on the majority of the products in the store.
“We open our first store in Bossier about four months ago and we have been open in Marshall for about six weeks,” Avelar said. “We decided to do it in the middle of the pandemic hoping that it would end quickly as the President stated but here we are.”
Even with difficulties put in place by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Avelar said that the store is doing well and is excited to offer the variety of products to the Marshall community.
“Residents of Marshall will find a great variety of products in our store at great prices,” Avelar said.
Avelar Wester Wear is well known for its Mexican boots, belts, hats and other traditional Mexican products.
“The uniqueness is the products, no one else sells the products we sell in the area,” Avelar said. “We bring it straight from the manufacturers therefore we don’t have a middle man and can sell at very reasonable prices.
Community members interested in learning more about the new store can follow it on Facebook or Instagram @AvelarWesternWearTX or at the website www.avelarwesternwear.com.
Black Bird Bathhouse
After only two and a half months in business, Black Bird Bathhouse needed a larger store front to handle everything they were doing.
“It was amazing, because really after only a few months we totally grew out of the space,” said owner Raven Rivers Lenz.
It’s for this reason that she said that Black Bird Bathhouse will be opening at a new location at 302 N Washington St. in Downtown Marshall. A grand re-opening event for the store is on October 1, with details to come later.
River Lenz said that they will be moving into the new store front Aug. 24, and working the entire month of September to get everything ready for customers.
She said that the new store offers a wider range of shelving and allows them to offer more of their all natural organic soaps and other products.
Until the reopening event community members are able to order products online or over phone, which River Lenz said she will be sure are delivered to each person.
Black Bird Bathhouse offers a variety of all natural and totally organic soap and other skin care products.
“Everyone is very focused on green eating right now, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that what does on our bodies is just as important as what goes in them,” River Lenz said.
Inspired by her own family, who due to skin sensitivity and other issues, can not use typical harsh types of soap, River Lenz said she began to make the homemade products for use by her friends and family first.
“I would make them to use at home, or give them away as gifts, and that was when I had the idea to just open a store and sell them,” she said.
She said that one goal of the store is to help educate the community on just how important treating your skin is to your overall wellness.
“It is our largest organ, and we only get one,” she said. “What we put on our skin gets into our blood stream, if you look at some of the bath and other body products available, it’s basically poisonous.”
For more information on Black Bird Bathhouse or to order products before the grand reopening of the store front go to the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blackbirdbathllc.