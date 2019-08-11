Staff Reports
HENDERSON — VeraBank is proud to announce that Todd Engemoen was unanimously voted to the board of directors at the bank’s May 2019 meeting.
Engemoen has been with VeraBank since 2014 and is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
“Todd’s extensive knowledge in finance and impressive display of leadership over the years has earned him this position,” stated Brad Tidwell, President and CEO of VeraBank. “I’m confident he’ll be a great asset to the board as we move the bank into the future.”
Engemoen has been with VeraBank since 2014. As CFO, he oversees the bank’s finance department, demonstrating innovative leadership and providing input bank-wide, and is directly responsible for balance sheet management, investment portfolio management, product pricing, and overall financial strategies.
When he isn’t working, Engemoen enjoys time with his wife and children, and stays very involved in the Tyler community.
He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst accreditation, graduated with a B.A. in Economics with highest honors, and also holds an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance, both from the University of Texas at Austin.
“It’s truly an honor to have been elected to the VeraBank Board of Directors. The board has provided stability and guidance to VeraBank for the past 90 years that has served as the backbone of our company,” Engemoen said. “I’m privileged to work alongside our directors as we continue to seek ways to best serve our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities.”
About VeraBank
VeraBank, formerly Citizens National Bank, was established in 1930 at the height of the Great Depression, is a privately-owned community bank that serves East and Central Texas with its network of 37 conveniently located branches and $2.3 billion in assets, with trust assets under management in excess of $600 million. Throughout its existence, VeraBank has remained committed to providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. VeraBank can be found online at verabank.com.