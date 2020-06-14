LONGVIEW — Trinity Industries, which operates three locations in Longview, and Hallsville ISD confirmed recently that some employees at their facilities tested positive for COVID-19.
“After Memorial Day weekend, Trinity was notified by a few employees at our Longview facilities that they had tested positive for COVID-19,” a Trinity company spokesman said this week.
Hallsville ISD confirmed some employees involved with the district’s meal and work packet drop off locations had tested positive for coronavirus just before the end of the school year.
“We had just received confirmation of two cases prior to the last day of scheduled delivery,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “Those staff were immediately sent home and quarantined.“
Both Trinity and Hallsville ISD said they followed the appropriate steps once notified of the positive cases.
“All who were in contact and may have been affected were notified and also sent home to be quarantined. Deliveries were canceled immediately,” Collum said.
Though the school district had been closed since early March due to the pandemic, some teachers and transportation staff continued working to deliver daily meals and homework packets to students in need through several satellite locations throughout the district.
Trinity Industries said it too has followed procedures for testing and quarantine following its employee’ cases.
“The company has in place a number of enhanced COVID-19 policies and procedures at our facilities, including strict investigation and contact tracing protocols based on CDC guidance,” the company said. “These protocols were followed for each employee report Trinity received. Consistent with our company protocols, we have had all employees who were in close contact with those who tested positive remain at home as a precautionary measure. Potentially affected areas and common areas in our facilities were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following these notifications.“
Trinity said it doesn’t believe the cases were contracted through work at its facilities but rather at the employees‘ homes and community spread.
“Based on the contact tracing Trinity performed, at this time we do not believe the cases are related to each other, and all appear to have been obtained from exposure through family or community activities. We will continue to follow our diligent protocols aimed at keeping Trinity’s work environment safe for our employees.”
The company confirmed some of the positive cases were at its Plant 19 facility but wouldn’t release specific numbers.
“A few of the reported cases in Longview were at Plant 19. Given privacy concerns, we prefer not to provide more specifics about cases,” the company said.
Trinity said it has taken further steps for those that remain working to ensure they are as safe as possible.
“The health and well-being of our employees is Trinity’s top priority. As we monitor developments with COVID-19, we continue to follow the guidance from the CDC and state and local health agencies on the best practices to mitigate risks related to the virus. In our facilities, we have implemented social distancing, staggered breaks, hygiene stations for employees, robust cleaning and disinfection, temperature screening, restricted visitors, provided cloth masks for our employees to wear, and regularly share exposure-prevention guidelines with employees to reinforce healthy behaviors both at work and in the community.”