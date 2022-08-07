Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus held the first of its two-day community open house on Friday.
Visitors toured various programs offered on campus, including automation and controls technology, diesel equipment technology, precision machining technology and others.
“If you want a good-paying job, you go to college,” said Donnie Tribble, of White Oak, whose son, Cobi, plans to study computer programming technology at TSTC.
John Grubbs brought his son, Parker, from Jefferson, to visit the electrical lineworker technology program.
“I want to see him try to figure out what will give him the most passion in his career,” John Grubbs said. “This is just the first step in his education.”
Parker Grubbs said he chose the program because of its salary potential.
“I’m just ready to start working,” he said.
Friday’s event brought attention to the new partnership TSTC has with Workforce Solutions East Texas, said Barton Day, provost of TSTC’s Marshall campus. The regional workforce office has opened an “access point” in TSTC’s administration building, aiming to help students overcome obstacles in completing their education and supporting them as they find work in their chosen fields.