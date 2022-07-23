TSTC hosts Texas A&M College of Engineering students for summer classes
From left, Texas A&M University College of Engineering students Jhanjaneth Perea, Tomas Leal Jr. and Mariana De Hoyos stand in the process operations technology lab at Texas State Technical College in Marshall. The students are taking summer classes at TSTC as part of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station’s Bachelor’s+ Program.

For the first time, Texas State Technical College in Marshall is hosting for the first time a group of Texas A&M University College of Engineering students who are taking summer classes as part of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station’s Bachelor’s+ Program.

Students are taking nine weeks of classes in the process operations and basic welding multiple processes occupational skills achievement award programs.

