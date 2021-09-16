Texas State Technical College in Marshall is offering more dual enrollment opportunities this year for high school students.
Some of TSTC’s technical programs that were previously taught in person on select campuses are now available in online formats. Some of TSTC’s programs that high school students are taking include architectural design and engineering graphics technology, business management technology (accounting) and web design and development.
Dual enrollment students are taking classes either at TSTC, at their home campuses or online. Some of the hybrid-format programs available to the students include diesel equipment technology — off-highway specialization and structural welding.
The Howell Homeschool and Panola Schools have students taking dual enrollment classes this year, along with the Longview, Marshall and Quitman school districts.
“This year is the first we have partnered with Quitman High School,” said Kadie Svrcek, TSTC’s director of internal operations for dual enrollment. “We have nine students in the Cybersecurity program. Cybersecurity is the new hot program in Texas career and technical education, and school districts are really catching on to the future needs in the state. The group of kids from Quitman are really smart and excited about this program.”
Marshall High School has 30 students taking classes in five online programs and two in-person programs at TSTC. Svrcek said this is the most students from the high school that have signed up for dual enrollment with TSTC in at least the last five years.
“Marshall Independent School District students are able to get exposure to college classes and the rigor and disciplines that come with college classes while in high school,” said D. Garreth Durrant, the school district’s CTE and STEM coordinator. “Marshall ISD students are able to earn high school credit and college credit at the same time.”
Some of Marshall High School’s students are taking online classes in the medical office specialist certificate of completion program, which is under TSTC’s Health Information Technology program.
“The high school students are building their self-confidence as they are held to the same expectations as college students,” said Sarah Brooks, TSTC’s statewide lead in the Health Information Technology program. “The courses students take with the medical office specialist program can benefit them in any career they may pursue within the health care field.”