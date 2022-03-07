TSTC Industrial Systems program wants to help fill East Texas jobs

Texas State Technical College’s Industrial Systems program in Marshall gives students the hands-on experience they need to fill many East Texas jobs.
The program’s courses include basic electrical theory, blueprints, commercial wiring, compressors and hydraulics.
Edward Chaney, an instructor in TSTC’s Industrial Systems program, said instructors look at new students as blank canvases. Students who have no prior knowledge of what to do in industrial systems can prepare for a variety of entry-level technician positions.
Chaney said the program develops technicians who can work on all systems in an industrial-type setting, and wiring classes help students learn how to wire structures and use the National Electrical Code Handbook.
Chaney said a large number of the program’s graduates stay close to home to work. He said East Texas provides many opportunities for graduates.
Industrial machinery mechanics in the East Texas Council of Governments’ 14-county area made an average mean salary of more than $54,000 in the third quarter of 2021, according to the East Texas Council of Governments. Workers are in chemical manufacturing; commercial, industry machinery and equipment maintenance and repair; iron and steel manufacturing; plastics product manufacturing; and other fields. The workers have skills that include using air compressors, reading blueprints and operating drill presses.
Electromechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians in the ETCOG’s 14-county area made an average mean salary of more than $51,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Workers are in fields such as chemical manufacturing, facilities support services, gas and oil, and HVAC and refrigeration.
There will be a need for more than 1,800 electromechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians in Texas by 2028, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s CareerOneStop website. And there will be a need for more than 42,000 industrial machinery mechanics in Texas by 2028, according to the labor department.
The average age in the United States for industrial machinery mechanics is 48.1 years old, according to Zippia.com, a career expert website. More than 90 percent of workers are men, while just 3 percent are women, according to the website.
The average age in the United States for electromechanical technicians is 45.1 years old, according to Zippia.com. Only 7 percent of workers are women, while 89 percent of workers are men, the website states.
TSTC offers an associate of applied science degree in industrial systems — electrical specialization, an industrial systems mechanic-electrical certificate of completion and a basic industrial systems electrical occupational skills award at the Marshall campus.